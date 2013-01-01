A two-week chronical of all our lies, or truth's?

WCUW Welcomes Your Financial Support

Welcome to the internet home of Community Radio WCUW 91.3FM. We are an independent, non-commercial, listener supported radio station serving Worcester County and offering over 90 programs delivered by a volunteer staff of approximately 100 on-air programmers.



We broadcast a unique mix of musical genres, ethnic and cultural programs and alternative news and community information reflecting the interests of our diverse listening audience. Our program schedule includes freeform, folk, rock, jazz, blues, doo-wop, rhythm & blues, classical, roots, reggae and more. Our ethnic programming provides cultural connections for our Irish, Scottish, Italian, Polish, Latino, Indian, Jewish, Albanian, Chinese, and other local communities. We also feature award winning Alternative News and community programs. No where else will you find such a rich mix.



There are two unique opportunities available; have your name etched on a single line for $91.30 or secure an entire side of a decorative glass art block for $500 (up to six lines). Use this larger area to acknowledge your business, favorite program, or even a musician!



As the etched decorative glass block will be placed between our FRONTROOM and conference/gallery, your name/special acknowledgement will be visible to all who travel through WCUW for decades to come! Unique names will grace each side of the glass.





If you would like to underwrite WCUW programs and reach a targeted audience with your message please contact our business office at 508-753-1012 for more information.





Schools, Colleges and Universities interested in exploring radio media in conjunction with journalism or media courses are encouraged to contact us.

WCUW Streaming LIVE

Listen to WCUW LIVE from any internet connected device, tablet or smartphone by clicking on the button to launch the stream in near CD quality and without interference or static. You can also stream WCUW using many popular smartphone Aps like Tunein Radio.

What is Community Radio?

Community radio is a type of radio service that offers a third model of radio broadcasting beyond commercial and public service. Community stations can serve geographic communities and communities of interest. They broadcast content that is popular to a local/specific audience but which may often be overlooked by commercial or mass-media broadcasters.



Community Radio Stations are operated, owned, and driven by the communities they serve. Community radio is not-for profit and provides a mechanism for facilitating individuals, groups, and communities to tell their own diverse stories, to share experiences, and in a media rich world to become active creators and contributors of media.



Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Pioneering the largest public media collaboration in the U.S., Democracy Now! is broadcast on Pacifica, NPR, community, and college radio stations; on public access, PBS, satellite television and now WCUW, Mon - Fri from 4pm-5pm



Alternative Radio, established in 1986, AR is dedicated to the founding principles of public broadcasting, which urge that programming serve as "a forum for controversy and debate," be diverse and "provide a voice for groups that may otherwise be unheard." The project is entirely independent, sustained solely by individuals who buy transcripts and tapes of programs. Airs Wednesday's noon - 1pm.



Making Contact, produced by National Radio Project, is an award-winning, 29-minute weekly magazine/documentary-style public affairs program heard on over 200 radio stations in the USA, Canada, South Africa and Ireland. Making Contact is committed to in-depth critical analysis that goes beyond the breaking news. Showcasing voices and perspectives rarely heard in mainstream media. Making Contact is broadcast on Thursdays from noon-12:30pm.



